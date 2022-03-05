Wife sues husband over vehicle ownership in Abu Dhabi

A dispute over a vehicle worth AED 5,000 led a woman and her husband to a court in Abu Dhabi.

The woman filed a lawsuit demanding that her husband give back her vehicle to her and pay a traffic fine of AED 75 and she requested the court to obligate her husband to pay the lawsuit fees also.

The appellant indicated that her husband took her vehicle and refused to return it back without legal justification and attached with her lawsuit a copy of the vehicle’s license and traffic fine number.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that the husband must return the vehicle back to his wife and directed him to pay the lawsuit and lawyer’s fees.

The court however rejected the wife’s claim to obligate the husband to pay the traffic fine.

It said that according to the vehicle’s license, it was registered in the wife’s name – proving that she was the actual owner of the vehicle.