Wife catches husband with another woman in Dubai hotel thanks to food delivery app

For illustrative purposes only

A woman in Dubai is now seeking a divorce after claiming that a notification from a food delivery app paved the way for her to catch her spouse spending time with another woman at a hotel in Dubai.

It all began when she had received a notification on her smartphone about a food purchase made by her husband from a hotel apartment in the Al Barsha area.

The couple had been using the same account on the food delivery app so they both had access to it on their phones.

To verify, she called the restaurant where the order was made.

When she went to the hotel, she claimed that she found her Jordanian spouse inside the room with another woman.

“[When] my husband opened the door, there was a woman with him inside,” she said.

When the case was taken to a Dubai court, the husband said he was just sitting beside a friend when his wife assaulted her.

He also said that her wife sustained the injuries stated in a medical report submitted to court while she was driving.

The court dismissed the case due to lack of evidence, but the woman was still determined to seek a divorce.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

