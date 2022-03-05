WATCH: Robredo hitches motorcycle ride to beat traffic in reaching Cavite rally

The Philippine Presidential candidate Leni Robredo hitched a motorcycle ride to get to General Trias Sports Park in Cavite to attend a rally.

Heavy traffic-clogged streets leading to the venue and supporters no less than 30,000 flocked to the park as early as 3 p.m.

Robredo arrived at the park at about 8:30 p.m., after she and some of her staff had to hop on 2 wheelers to reach the venue and heavy traffic due to road repairs in the area, caused many supporters to walk just to reach the venue.

“Sa lahat ng lugar ginulat n’yo kami. Napakaraming nag-aabang, napakaraming nagpapahayag ng suporta,” Robredo said.

Robredo and her team had been in Carmona town, Cavite as early as 7 a.m., then headed to Silang town, and made the rounds in Dasmariñas city, Imus city, and the towns of Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, before arriving at General Trias and the culmination of the Cavite tour at the Sports Park ended at 10 p.m., with many supporters trudging through the traffic well into midnight.

Supporters carried placcards with the phrase “800K Minus One,” in reference to Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla earlier promising Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Cavite’s 800,000 votes.