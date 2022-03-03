Latest News

‘Nagalingan kayo?’ Robredo refutes claims she received advance questions in CNN PH debate

VP Leni Media handout

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo quashed claims that she had received advance questions for the CNN Philippines presidential debate last weekend.

“To those saying that I received advance questions for the debate: Thank you, even though it’s not true,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

“Gusto bang sabihin, nagalingan kayo?” she added.

Nine out of ten presidential candidates were present during the network’s debate. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was the only one absent during the event.

Robredo also slammed those who were accusing her of doing PR stunt when a photo of her in barefoot after the debate went viral.

Robredo said that she was not used to wearing heels and that was not the first time she decided to walk barefoot.

“Pinagpipiyestahan pala ng trolls yung pag tanggal ko ng sapatos after the debate. PR stunt daw kasi election. Hindi naman yun first time. Kahit walang election, ginagawa ko yan pag sumasakit paa ko. Eto resibo. 2016 po ito. Tapos na election. Birthday po ito ng asawa ko. Sa Eternal Gardens ito sa Naga. Saka medyo regular po yan nangyayari, hindi lang sa akin, pero sa marami pang mga kababaihan na hindi sanay ng nka heels na matagal,” Robredo said.

