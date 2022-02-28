LOOK: Robredo ditches high heel shoes at backstage after 3-hour debate

Vice President Leni Robredo said that leadership is showing up even if it means standing in heels for three hours.

In a photo shared on Sunday night on her Twitter account a photo of the Vice President surrounded by her team at what appeared to be the backstage of the presidential debate organized by CNN Philippines.

Robredo was seen walking barefoot and holding her shoes while walking out of the venue.

RELATED STORY: Leody questions Marcos absence, most presidential bets agree on importance of debates

“True leadership is stepping up and showing up… even if it means standing in heels for 3 hours,” the tweet said.

During the debate, Robredo and eight other presidentiables were asked on how important debates are.

“Iyong number one ingredient din ng leadership, aside from character, is you show up in the most difficult times. ‘Pag hindi ka mag-show up in the most difficult times, hindi ka leader,” Robredo said.

READ ON: Bongbong camp still waiting for Comelec’s response on the debate format

The vice president who’s always being criticized because she’s a woman said that she never backed down from any challenge.

Ni minsan, wala akong hamon na inatrasan. Handang-handa akong harapin ang hamon ng pagiging Pangulo. At ngayong 2022, the last man standing will still be a woman,” Robredo said during a previous presidential forum.