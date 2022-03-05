Go calls for uninterrupted services to OFWs as Department of Migrant Workers is set up

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the transition period for the establishment of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Seven agencies currently in charge of OFW-related matters will be gradually absorbed by the DMW under a two-year transition period and the functions, assets, and funds of relevant agencies shall be transferred to the DMW.

The seven affected agencies are the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO), International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB), and National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Office of the Social Welfare Attaché (OSWA) under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Under section 23 of the DMW Act, which took effect recently, the Office of the President issued a memorandum constituting the Transition Committee to facilitate the complete and full operation of the DMW.

The Transition Committee will be led by the DMW Secretary to be appointed by the President and administrator of POEA and directors of ILAB, NRCO, NMP, and OSWA shall also form part of the Committee.

On Dec. 30, 2021 President Duterte signed Republic Act 11641 creating the DMW to improve coordination among agencies dealing with the concerns of Filipino migrant workers.