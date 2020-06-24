Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government.

These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that enable OFWs to avail of up to Php50,000 loan from the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) to provide living expenses for their families at home during the first few months during their pre-employment phase.

Another is Senate Bill 566 authored and filed by Senator Nancy Binay that provides OFW-owned businesses with tax incentives and preferential access to financing government financial institutions at lower than market rates among others.

“Both the legislative and executive branches should work together to make government more responsive to the needs of about 10 percent of our population who are abroad. Thus, I express my support for the many bills to be taken up today,” said Senator Go who voiced his support once again for the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFW) to address all OFW concerns within one department.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that among the immediate issues faced by the government is the repatriation of an estimated 150,000 OFWs who have lost their jobs to the pandemic, and the welfare of their families who depend on them, among others.

“Alam naman po nating lahat na malapit sa puso ni Pangulong Duterte ang OFWs kaya hindi po tayo papayag na mapabayaan lang sila sa oras ng kanilang pangangailangan,” said Senator Go.

Since the DOFW measure has yet to be passed, Go urged concerned executive agencies, especially the Department of Labor and Employment, to improve on their inter-agency coordination to effectively respond to the needs of OFWs.

“Sana po ay wag natin silang pabayaan. Hindi dagdag na problema at iisipin ang dapat ibigay sa kanila, kundi mabilis, maayos, at maaasahang serbisyo na may tunay na malasakit,” said Senator Go.