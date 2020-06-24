Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents. The campaign,...
Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees
(WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees....
Filipino community leader in Dubai urges DFA to hold mass repatriation for OFWs in need
A Filipino community leader in Dubai has asked for the cooperation of DFA officials to initiate efforts to mount a mass repatriation for distressed overseas Filipinos in the UAE who have decided to head back home for good. Kalayaan 2020 - Online Chairman Jason Bucton...
Friends of 70-year-old Filipino suffering from blindness due to glaucoma plead for his return to PH; say he has been stuck in Dubai for 9 years now
Several residents in Dubai have expressed concern for their 70-year-old Filipino friend suffering from blindness due to glaucoma, who has been wanting to go back to the Philippines for nine years now. In a Facebook post, expat Angela Del Rosario said that the health...
Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government.
These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that enable OFWs to avail of up to Php50,000 loan from the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) to provide living expenses for their families at home during the first few months during their pre-employment phase.
Another is Senate Bill 566 authored and filed by Senator Nancy Binay that provides OFW-owned businesses with tax incentives and preferential access to financing government financial institutions at lower than market rates among others.
RELATED STORY: Senator Bong Go lauds President Duterte’s swift action to upgrade three Philippine gov’t hospitals in provinces
“Both the legislative and executive branches should work together to make government more responsive to the needs of about 10 percent of our population who are abroad. Thus, I express my support for the many bills to be taken up today,” said Senator Go who voiced his support once again for the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFW) to address all OFW concerns within one department.
Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that among the immediate issues faced by the government is the repatriation of an estimated 150,000 OFWs who have lost their jobs to the pandemic, and the welfare of their families who depend on them, among others.
“Alam naman po nating lahat na malapit sa puso ni Pangulong Duterte ang OFWs kaya hindi po tayo papayag na mapabayaan lang sila sa oras ng kanilang pangangailangan,” said Senator Go.
READ ON: OWWA fears bankruptcy by 2021 amid rising number of displaced OFWs
Since the DOFW measure has yet to be passed, Go urged concerned executive agencies, especially the Department of Labor and Employment, to improve on their inter-agency coordination to effectively respond to the needs of OFWs.
“Sana po ay wag natin silang pabayaan. Hindi dagdag na problema at iisipin ang dapat ibigay sa kanila, kundi mabilis, maayos, at maaasahang serbisyo na may tunay na malasakit,” said Senator Go.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved