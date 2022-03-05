Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion timings extended till 11:00 pm

The Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion timings have been extended by an hour till 11:00 pm.

The mega event has gained nearly 16 million visits as on February 28 and with less than a month left for its conclusion the Expo is recording a significant increase in repeat visits with half of the visits in February being repeat ones.

The penultimate month attracted a record 4.4 million visits, the highest monthly figure since the event opened on October 1, 2021.

Expo 2020 Dubai organisers said that they have “also launched a special edition ‘white passport’ – a bespoke ‘thank you’ to all visitors who have 100 or more stamps on their yellow passports – another reason for guests to explore as many of the 200-plus pavilions as possible before doors close on March 31.”

Between October 2021 to February 2022, the Expo hosted more than 13,000 heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said the first World Expo in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region has restored hope to the global community and helped to generate a renewed sense of commitment to the event’s core themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

“With over 28,000 events staged in the last five months, we have achieved more than we could have ever dreamed.”