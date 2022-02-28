Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expo 2020 Dubai no longer mandates the wearing of masks outdoors

Staff Report

Large crowds visit Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Expo 2020 Dubai)

Expo 2020 Dubai COVID-19 preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors. While event organisers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance.

Health and safety remains a key priority, with stringent rules in place across the site.

All Expo visitors ages 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours.

On-site measures include mask-wearing for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Saturday (26 February) announced updates to COVID-19 precautionary measures in the UAE, according to WAM, the UAE state news agency.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

