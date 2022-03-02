Expo 2020 Dubai to reward loyal visitors with special white passport for those with 100 pavilion stamps or more

Expo 2020 Dubai has ramped up the excitement for its final month, with an amazing treat for loyal fans of the event: a special limited-edition white passport available to anyone who has already collected 100 or more pavilion stamps.

The highly-collectible white passport will be available from 1 March until the end of Expo. Guests simply present their existing yellow passport with at least 100 stamps inside at any visitor centre, and will receive this unique memento completely free as a thank-you from Expo for their continued loyalty and commitment.

Each of Expo’s 200-plus pavilions has a stamp to offer visitors, with a few special stamps cropping up along the way. The ability to collect stamps has proven very popular, with the yellow passport Expo 2020 Dubai’s biggest-selling item of merchandise.

But the rewards for Expo superfans do not stop there – the white passport will be given a special commemorative stamp of its own, signifying 100 stamps achieved so far, with the original yellow passport also receiving one to indicate that a white passport has been awarded. It makes the achievement of collecting a white passport even more desirable and exclusive.

With huge events and special guests yet to be announced, scrumptious food festivals and the AED 50 Season Pass to allow guests as many visits as they like, Expo predicts more visitors to embrace the ‘It’s Now or Never’ mantra and be part of the most significant global gathering since the start of the pandemic.

Running until 31 March, Expo 2020 Dubai invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.