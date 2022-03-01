Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities foil bid to smuggle AED 25 million goods

File photo.

The authorities in UAE have foiled an attempt to smuggle AED 25 million goods.

A group of people tried to offer a bribe of AED 280,000 to a customs official in a bid to smuggle prohibited goods worth over AED 25 million into the UAE.

The bid was foiled as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (FAICCP).

Local customs authorities in Fujairah collaborated in the joint operation.

Officials said suspects of Asian and Arab origins tried to smuggle the prohibited goods, including dairy and its derivatives, in 14 containers through the Fujairah port.

