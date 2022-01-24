Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 100,000 fine, jail in UAE for failure to give sample for drug test

The UAE authorities have warned of AED 100,000 fine and jail for failure to give a sample for drug testing purposes.

Those who refuse to give a sample for the drug test in the UAE without a valid reason could face a fine of AED 100,000 and two-year jail term.

The public prosecution said the authorities can collect sample for tests for narcotic or psychotropic drugs from people after obtaining permission from the public prosecution and the permission is given when it’s found that sample collection is necessary for collecting evidence.

The tweet said, “If such a person declines, without justification, to give such sample the person shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not less than two years and fined a monetary penalty of Dh100,000, in accordance with Article 63 of the Federal Decree – Law No. 30 of 2021, for combatting narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

