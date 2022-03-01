Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH logs 63 million fully vaccinated Filipinos against COVID-19 as of March 1

Authorities have said nearly 63,092,684 Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the Philippines’ vaccine czar, said during the weekly taped “Talk to the People” briefing with President Rodrigo
Duterte that the total vaccine doses administered were 135,479,183.

Galvez said the government has 90 million vaccine doses in stock and there were still around 3 million senior citizens and 3 million children aged 5 to 17 who remain unvaccinated.

“So that’s what we’re focusing on now. We’re collaborating with different agencies and the private sector to increase our vaccination program and expand our Alert Level 1 and our face-to-face schooling,” said Galvez.

