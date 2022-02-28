Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH eyes vaccinating 100 million Filipinos vs. COVID-19

The Philippine government has adjusted its target population of fully vaccinated Filipinos. The Department of Health said that the government now eyes 100 million fully vaccinated individuals or 80% of the country’s population.

The country initially planned to vaccinate 70 million people in 2021 but later on adjusted to 50 million due to COVID-19 surges and logistical challenges.

Authorities are considering a monthly nationwide vaccination drive or Bayanihan Bakunahan program to ramp up vaccination in areas under Alert Level 1 including Metro Manila.

“Mararating po natin ito pong ating targets in the coming months sa tulong ng ating local governments,” health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

The DOH also assured that the country has enough vaccine supply amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“Right now we’re confident we have enough vaccine supply. We’re so confident na hihinkayat natin lahat ng puwedeng magpa-booster, magpa-booster na po,” Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

“Tungkol sa ibang medical technologies, ang kagandahan po ng nagkaroon ng omicron situation, nagkaroon ng negotiation and commitment, nagkaroon tayo ng stockpiling,” Vergeire added.

Around 63 million FIlipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

