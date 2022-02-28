Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two young Filipino storytellers bag Scholastic Asia awards

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Two Filipino kids were among the 10 children across Asia who were awarded the 2021 Scholastic Asia Young Storytellers Award (Saysa).

The awards were given during the virtual award ceremony held on Jan 22, 2022 and entries came from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Saysa judges were Selina Lee, vice president of Scholastic Asia; Christabel Pinto, senior director, Global Literacy Program of Room to Read; Catherine Wu, Scholastic Asia’s reading ambassador and Peter Reynolds, award-winning author and illustrator.

Among the 14 Filipino kids selected through public voting and judging by Scholastic Asia, two young storytellers were chosen: Cassandra Ysabel Ignacio and Phoebe Nigudula.

Both of these are students at St. Scholastica’s Academy of Marikina.

Scholastic launched Saysa in October 2021 leveraging the use of the digital space to provide a platform for children to showcase their talents.

Saysa invited readers aged 4 to 10 to express their creativity through storytelling and Scholastic wanted to encourage children in Asia to be confident as they narrated and read from their favorite Scholastic storybook while instilling a competitive spirit and a sense of camaraderie among peers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hil Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinag-Ruiz receives 37 Filipinos in Lviv. They traveled the whole day from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

DFA: Majority of Filipinos in Ukraine want to stay put amid Russian invasion

9 mins ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 3

PH logs 951 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number of infections as of Feb 2022

14 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte

Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead OCTA surveys anew

2 hours ago
online sabong

Sotto says Duterte okay with suspension of e-sabong

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button