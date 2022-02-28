LOOK: Miss Universe PH 2022 introduces Top 50 contestants

Miss Universe Philippines has introduced on Monday its Top 50 contestants for its 2022 edition.

The line up is composed of both newcomers and pageant veterans. Some of them were titleholders in other pageants.

Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019 Katrina Llegado are part of the Top 50 list.

Julia Saubier, who joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2019 and Lou Dominique Piczon from Miss Universe Philippines 2020 are also joining the competition.

“Introducing this year’s roster of Filipina beauties vying for the most prestigious crown in the country! This edition is made more exciting by starting with 50 official delegates! We’re narrowing the field to get us closer to our Final 30 delegates. This also allows our Accredited Partners and their teams to hone in on fewer women and give them maximum support in the online challenges and preparations,” the organization said.

This is the third edition of Miss Universe Philippines under its new organization.

Miss Universe PH 2021 Bea Luigi Gomez placed at the Top 5 finish of the 70th edition of Miss Universe.