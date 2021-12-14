LOOK: Marian Rivera posts pictures with Miss Universe 2021 co-judges

Filipino actress Marian Rivera posted pictures with Miss Universe 2021 co-judges.

Marian shared the photo looking absolutely dazzling with her fellow all-female judges. Posting photos on Facebook, the photo included her newfound friend Urvashi

Rautela, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, and Adamari Lopez.

“With my co-judges in Miss Universe,” Marian wrote.

RELATED STORY: Marian Rivera impresses fellow Miss Universe judge with dancing steps

She had evoked much interest among social media users after announcing that she is part of the selection committee of the most prestigious pageant.

In Israel, she bonded with Indian actress Urvashi with whom she taught her “Sabay-Sabay Tayo” choreography. (AW)