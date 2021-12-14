EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez congratulates Miss India in winning Miss Universe 2021

Screengrabs from Instagram Stories of Jonas Gaffud. Instagram: @jonasempire.ph

Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez captivates the hearts of pageant lovers as she showed her humility after bowing out from the Miss Universe 2021.

Gomez made the country proud after finishing strong in the Top 5. Shortly after Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned, Gomez immediately went to her room and congratulated her.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang congratulates Bea Gomez for Top 5 finish in Miss Universe

“We are so proud of you,” Gomez said. “Aww, I love you,” Harnaaz responded, as seen in an Instagram story of Miss Universe Philippines Creative Director Jonas Gaffud.

The two beauty queens hugged each other again. Gomez was later heard asking Harnaaz if she has already spoken with her family.

Harnaaz brought the third Miss Universe crown for India at the 70th edition of the pageant in Israel.

READ ON: LOOK: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in first Miss Universe portrait photos

During the final question and answer round, they were asked about advice that they would give young women on how to deal with the pressures they are facing today.

“Well I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things happening worldwide. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today,” she said. (TDT)

