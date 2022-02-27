Woman in UAE sues mother for AED 9,600 traffic fines

A woman in UAE is suing her mother after she incurred traffic fine amounting to Dh9,600 using the woman’s car.

The 28-year-old woman also demanded in the lawsuit for her mother to return her car.

The daughter told the court that she was the owner of the car and she did not give the car to her mother as a gift.

The complainant said that she tried asking her mother to return the car and pay the traffic fines but the mother refused to do so.

Court records show that the daughter is the real owner of the car but the mother insists that she is the owner and that the complainant refused to transfer the ownership of the car to her.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court told the defendant to pay the fines as well as the legal expenses due to the case filed against her by her daughter.