Woman in UAE loses AED 40,000 in 24-minute phone scam

A 34-year-old Asian woman in UAE has become a victim of a phone scam to lose AED 40,000.

The money was lost by her within 24 minutes after a scam phone call as the woman received a call from a man who claimed to be working for a bank in the country and asked her to update her account and provide information by phone.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ordered the accused to pay the plaintiff AED 65,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages as well as the legal interest fee of 6 per cent.

The court clarified that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff is the loss of AED 40,000 and the accused, who has records of fraud and theft, withdrew the amount on the same day.