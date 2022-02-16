Over AED 18M recovered from mobile scams, online crimes in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have returned AED 18 million to people who have been the victims of mobile scams and online crimes.

A new centre dedicated to liaising with banks and receiving financial fraud reports was set up in Abu Dhabi last year as authorities stepped up measures to combat financial crimes and the centre at the Criminal Investigations Directorate has enabled police officers to communicate directly with banks and receive reports of financial fraud.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi residents warned of extortion, blackmail by online scammers

The police said that residents should not share their confidential information with anyone, whether their bank details and online banking passwords, ATM PINs, security number (CCV) or passwords or Emirates ID details and urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails.

The calls or text messages are typically by scammers asking for bank account or credit card details to steal residents’ cash and

Authorities have also warned residents of links to fraudulent websites.