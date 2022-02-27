Pinoy evacuees from Ukraine reach Poland’s border

A group of Filipinos fleeing from Ukraine amind the Russian invasion has reached Poland according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Filipinos traveled to Lviv, a Ukrainian city near the Polish border and then crossed to Poland.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. welcomed the Filipinos to Poland.

More than 40 Filipinos evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv the DFA said.

“‘Yung nandon sa Lviv, more than 40 po ‘yun, pero ‘yung lumikas lang [ay] 13. Ang nangyayari sa amin ngayon, maraming Pilipino ang nagre-reach out pero ayaw talaga muna nilang umuwi,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said.

Some Filipinos prefer to stay hoping things would be better soon.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Poland because they gave a humanitarian corridor. Kasi ang Poland, iba na ‘yung visa system niyan eh. Walang visa ang mga Pilipino pero pinapayagan nilang pumasok,” she said.

“Repatriation is our department’s top priority We are on standby to assist our kababayans. We will use all available means to bring them home,” Arriola continued.