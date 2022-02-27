Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in statement to UN Security Council

Staff Report

At a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, the UAE stressed that the serious developments in Ukraine undermine regional and international peace and security, and called for immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed particular alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need, and called on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law, prioritise the protection of civilians, and allow for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities. “The result of this vote today was a forgone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said. “Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes.”

Ambassador Nusseibeh added that the UAE is committed to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of all member states of the United Nations and expressed support for the various diplomatic initiatives and channels aimed at resolving the crisis. “That is the clear sentiment that this Council is united on,” she concluded.

