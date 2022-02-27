Dubai Tourist Police get 1,500 inquiries, help requests in 2021

The Dubai Tourist Police received 1430 comments, inquiries, and requests for helps from members of the public last year.

The authority, according to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), uses the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community and provide them with easy access to our services and assistance 24/7.

He highlighted that the Tourist Police Department responded to 808 requests of help, 419 inquiries and 203 comments and suggestions last year.

The Department had also launched an awareness drive that featured conducting lecturers to partners and collaborators.

Al Jallaf urged the public to contact the tourist police if they have comments and suggestions, or any forms of help via [email protected].