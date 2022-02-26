Cumbersome procedures slow down pace of OFW deployment in Taiwan

Cumbersome documentary requirements have slowed down the pace of OFW deployment in Taiwan.

The processing of documentary requirements has slowed the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to Taiwan.

RELATED STORY: Taiwan allows entry of OFWs from February 15

Philippine labor attache in Taiwan Ceasar L. Chavez said only a few of the 5,000 OFWs, who were affected by the Taiwanese government’s temporary ban for the entry of migrant workers, were deployed this week.

“Some are renewing their visa, while others are still complying with the pre-deployment health protocols being implemented by Taiwan,” Chavez said.

READ ON: Bello: Taiwan reopening to benefit 40K OFWs

“We expect more [OFWs] will enter Taiwan next week, but for now we only have individual arrivals,” he added.

Chavez said they are anticipating 15,000 newly hired and 25,000 rehired OFWs will arrive in Taiwan in the coming months.