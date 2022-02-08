Bello: Taiwan reopening to benefit 40K OFWs

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello lauds the reopening of Taiwan to overseas Filipino workers and lifting of the restrictions for the entry of the migrant workers.

Bello said that around 40,000 OFWs can benefit from the easing of restrictions.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center announced on Monday that it would open its door to Filipino migrant workers on February 15.

RELATED STORY: Filipino workers in Taiwan to get higher pay

“We thank Taiwan for welcoming once more our kababayan in their various employment industries starting February 15. This is a valuable post-Valentine gift to our OFWs and their families,” Bello said in a statement.

Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) -Taipei Labor Attaché Cesar Chavez tells Bello that migrant workers must follow strict Taiwan protocols cited on Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Center guidelines.

“Filipino workers should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they enter Taiwan,” Chavez said.

READ ON: ‘BROKEN VOW’: Saudi’s promised P4.6B payment to 11,000 OFWs in December remains unsettled

Employers should arrange a hotel to quarantine arriving migrant workers. After completing the 14-day quarantine, they should stay in the same hotel for seven days of self-health management before going to the workplace.

“Both workers and employers must strictly follow and abide with the Central Epidemic Command Center epidemic prevention measures, rules, and guidelines,” the labor official added.

Other epidemic measures should be fully observed, including PCR testing and one-person one-room isolation before entering the country.