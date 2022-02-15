Taiwan allows entry of OFWs from today, February 15

The authorities in Taiwan have decided to allow the entry of Filipino, Vietnamese migrant workers from today, February 15.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) previously announced that starting Feb. 15, the point-based system for entry would be discontinued and the second phase of entry regulations would begin and employers able to bring in factory workers and caregivers from the Philippines and Vietnam.

The borders have already been open to workers from Indonesia and Thailand since November and December, respectively and employers are required to enter information about the workers on an MOL website prior to their arrival in Taiwan, including their nationality, date of arrival, flight number, quarantine hotel, vaccination certificate, COVID insurance, PCR test results, and the identity of the person picking them up at the airport.