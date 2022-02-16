Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah private schools told not to make teachers do administrative work

Authorities in Sharjah have advised private schools against making the teachers carry out administrative work besides conducting classes and other education-related activities on the campus.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) took the decision after some teachers complained of getting burnt out with all the administrative work.

Enas Abbas said she was asked to do tasks that were not part of her duties as a physical education teacher.

“I was told to come to the admin office to do some data entry work and other tasks. When I refused to do it, I was asked to resign,” Abbas said.

Ali Al Hosani, director of the SPEA, said the private schools’ managements had been notified about the ban and they were urged to stop requiring teachers to do extra tasks that may affect their classes.

The authority will monitor the schools’ compliance with the circular and take all necessary measures to achieve its goal while school administrations will be held accountable for violations.

The SPEA had rejected all requests submitted by some educational institutions to reduce the wages of its teaching staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the authority also ordered private schools to return the salaries that were slashed.

