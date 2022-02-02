Abu Dhabi now has nine schools with ‘blue’ rating, with over 85% of students fully vaccinated vs. COVID-19

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed the contribution of the “Blue Schools” initiative to increasing vaccination rates in public and private schools that has reached up to 85 per cent in January 2022.

The updated results showed that the number of schools located in the blue level that exceeds 85% vaccination level among students is now at nine, and the schools located in the green level (65-84%) vaccination rate are now at 20. Schools in the yellow level (50-64% vaccination rate) are at 45, while the number of schools in the orange level (less than 50% vaccination rate) remain at 153.

The department stressed that the “blue schools” initiative aims to support the return of schools to normal life by gradual easing of procedures, as schools that achieve the targeted vaccination rates get many advantages, including easing the requirements for physical separation, easing the requirements for masks, and easing the school closure protocol.

With the blue schools initiative, school administrations are also allowed to increase classroom and school buses capacity, allow school trips, resume activities inside the school campus, resume extra-curricular activities, and allow close contact team sports, in addition to allowing the organization of sporting events inside and outside the school campus.

The department pointed out that, according to government protocols, vaccination for students under the age of 16 remains optional.

Within the framework of the implementation of the “Blue Schools” initiative, vaccination is an essential pillar towards full recovery, as the initiative encourages various students to choose vaccination, enhance prevention of infection with the “COVID-19” virus and reduce its effects in the school community.