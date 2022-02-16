Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-Miss World Michelle Dee vies for Miss Universe Philippines crown

Former Miss World Michelle Dee is vying for Miss Universe Philippines crown.

“It’s now or never,” she said in an Instagram post, which showed her new short hairstyle and the beauty queen also directed her fans to her application video for the national pageant on the livestreaming app Kumu.

RELATED STORY: Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon eyes Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, joined Miss World in 2019 and she finished in the Top 12 of the pageant, which was won by Jamaica’s Toni Anne Singh.

Miss Universe Philippines has extended its application deadline to February 22, with the coronation night set to take place on April 30 and its reigning titleholder, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant last December.

