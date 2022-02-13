Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon eyes Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown

Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon will vie for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown.

Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018-2019 Lou Dominique Piczon will join this year’s stint as announced by pageant training camp Aces & Queens on Thursday, February 10 and she will represent Cebu Province in the competition.

She is the first Cebuana to announce her application to this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant and the registration for the next Miss Universe Philippines is still open.

The screening process has also started and applicants are required to submit an introduction video through the video sharing app Kumu.

The finals night is set on April 30, 2022, and the winner will compete in the Miss Universe stage.