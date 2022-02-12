Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino hurt in Saudi Arabia drone attack

The Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that a Filipino was hurt on February 10 following a drone attack at Abha Airport.

The embassy said that the injured worker is now in stable condition and is now being treated.

“Our team at the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah has been in touch with the affected Filipino national to extend assistance,” the embassy said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: PH expresses solidarity with UAE in light of recent terror attacks

“The injured worker is in a stable condition and is being treated in a hospital with the support of his employer,” it added.

In a report on Reuters, at least 12 people were injured after Saudi’s air defense intercepted a drone attack led by Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.

“We continue to coordinate with the local authorities and the Filipino community to ensure the security and safety of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia,” the embassy said.

Filipinos were also urged to monitor the situation and remain vigilant.

