PH expresses solidarity with UAE in light of recent terror attacks

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed the country’s full support and solidarity to the UAE, in the face of continuing threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism.

In a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Duterte expressed the Philippines commitment to “international cooperation in combatting terrorism by all means in accordance with international law.”

The President also conveyed his regards to His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed assured Duterte that the UAE government will continue to take care of Filipino nationals residing in the country in the best way it can.

His Highness highlighted that the UAE is happy to have Filipinos in the country, noting the adept skills of Filipino workers that the UAE benefits from.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that he is honored to speak with the President and happy to note the growth of the UAE-Philippines “bilateral relations to a level both sides can be proud of.”

President Duterte likewise congratulated the Crown Prince for his country’s ongoing successful hosting of the World Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Your successful hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Philippines is an active participant, is proof that COVID-19 can be overcome. The UAE is showing the world how it should be done,” President Duterte said.

The President conveyed sincere regrets for being unable to proceed with the planned visit to the UAE to personally ensure that domestic measures to address COVID-19 remain robust in the face of emerging variants.

President Duterte reiterated his wish to undertake the visit to “a great country under a ruler known for his equanimity” when circumstances allow.

The Crown Prince looked forward to a visit by President Duterte at the most opportune time even in his personal capacity.