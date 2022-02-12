Latest NewsNewsTFT News

El Shaddai endorses Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte for May polls

Religious group ‘El Shaddai’ has confirmed that it is endorsing the candidacy of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte.

“Matagal nang lumapit sa akin ‘yang dalawang ‘yan, lalo na si Bongbong,” religious leader Mike Velarde said in an ambush interview.

“It’s time for us Filipinos to be united. After all, napagbigyan natin ‘yung mga kalaban ni Marcos ng maraming taon, diba? Baka naman ito may magawang mabuti sa atin that’s why I have chosen them,” the charismatic leader added.

In a CNN Philippines report, Marcos led the mock vice presidential poll in the group in 2016. He lost however to Vice President Leni Robredo at that time.

