Controversial religious leader Quiboloy endorses Marcos Duterte tandem

Self-proclaimed son of God Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has endorsed the candidacies of late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for the 2022 polls.

Quiboloy is facing sex trafficking charges in the United States.

The controversial pastor made the endorsement during a kick off event in Mindanao ahead of the campaign period.

“Marami po nagtatanong – ano ang susuportahan ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ? Ngayon na ang tamang panahon na ipaabot ko sa inyo ang aking suporta. One hundred percent ako po ay sumusuporta sa Uniteam; kasama po ang aking pinakamamahal, pinalanggang Mayor sa Davao City nga karon modagan bilang vice president,” Quiboloy said.

Quiboloy claims that his church has 4 million members in the Philippines and 2 million members in other countries.

The leader said that Marcos and Duterte will win the polls by landslide.

Also present in the event were convicted plunderer Jinggoy Estrada and former spokesperson Harry Roque.

He was also the top trending topic on Tuesday morning.

Quiboloy also made predictions that Duterte and Senator Bong Go will also win the polls but the senator withdrew later on.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will be facing sexual trafficking charges after girls and young women were alleged coerced to have sex with him.

Quiboloy is the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) and is a known Duterte ally.

Other defendants at-large are Teresita Tolibas Dandan, the “international administrator” of KOJC in the U.S., and Helen Panilag, a one-time top KOJC administrator in the U.S.

The US justice department thinks that the defendants are in Davao City.

The 74-page indictment charged Quiboloy, Dandan, and Felina Salinas with participating in a conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

The victims allegedly prepared Quiboloy’s meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages, and were required to have sex with the pastor as part of “night duty.”

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said the new indictment expanded on allegations made last year against three church administrators.