2,850 drivers fined in Abu Dhabi for jumping red lights in 2021

Over 3,000 drivers were fined in Abu Dhabi last year for jumping red lights.

The Abu Dhabi Police said that the 2,850 traffic law offenders were caught by the high-tech cameras on various roads of the Capital and the investigations suggested that most drivers were jumping red lights because they were speeding or weren’t paying attention to the road.

The police said that jumping a red light is one of the most dangerous traffic violations and almost always leads to collisions with vehicles coming from other directions, often opposite or perpendicular.

“Drivers usually increase speed while approaching the traffic lights so they can cross before it turns red. They overlook moving cars on other sides,” said a police officer adding that the fine for jumping the red signal is AED 1,000 and 12 black points will be added to the driver’s license while the car will be confiscated for 30 days.

Under Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the driver will also have to pay AED 50,000 to have their car released and their driving licenses will be withdrawn from them for a period of six months.