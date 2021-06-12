KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 12 black points for jumping the red light in Abu Dhabi

Police warned of huge fines being imposed on rash drivers, especially in the wake of a multi-vehicle accident caused by a driver jumping a red light in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate warned drivers of the dangers of distracted driving including talking on their mobile phone while driving.

The warning was shared on the police’s “Your Comment” initiative on social media — in which a video highlighted a driver turning his car left while the signal was red – and getting rammed by oncoming traffic with two other vehicles crashing.

The Abu Dhabi police stated that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in Abu Dhabi punished drivers — who crossed a red light – with a penalty of AED 1,000, 12 black points, and the vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Such car owners would also have to pay AED50,000 within a maximum of three months to release the impounded vehicle from the lot, besides having their license suspended for six months, the police stated. (AW)