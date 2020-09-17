Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release shocking footage on motorists ignoring red light traffic signals

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police have released footages of motorists who did not follow the red traffic signal, resulting in multiple car crashes and accidents on several roads in the capital.

Authorities urge the public to avoid distractions such as their mobile phones to avoid serious traffic accidents that may lead to loss of lives and damages on both private and public property.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED1,000 fine; 12 black points for beating the red light in UAE

“Abu Dhabi Police, via its social media platforms, begins publishing the violations of Law No. 5 of 2020 concerning vehicle impoundment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said the post.

A post from the Abu Dhabi Police reminds motorists that those who will be caught beating the red light will be fined AED 1,000 and will be given traffic points.

Their vehicles will also be impounded for 30 days, and the release of their impounded vehicle may cost up to AED 50,000.

Authorities will also suspend the driver’s license for six months.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for ignoring school bus stop signs in UAE

Log into Facebook | Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: Active cases now past 10,000 in UAE, total at 81,782 with no deaths for past 24 hours

COVID-19: Active cases now past 10,000 in UAE, total at 81,782 with no deaths for past 24 hours

2 hours ago
Photo of Top COVID-19 facts that scientists have backed with research

Top COVID-19 facts that scientists have backed with research

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 276,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,375 newly infected patients

PH breaches 276,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,375 newly infected patients

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close