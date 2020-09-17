WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release shocking footage on motorists ignoring red light traffic signals

The Abu Dhabi Police have released footages of motorists who did not follow the red traffic signal, resulting in multiple car crashes and accidents on several roads in the capital.

Authorities urge the public to avoid distractions such as their mobile phones to avoid serious traffic accidents that may lead to loss of lives and damages on both private and public property.

“Abu Dhabi Police, via its social media platforms, begins publishing the violations of Law No. 5 of 2020 concerning vehicle impoundment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said the post.

A post from the Abu Dhabi Police reminds motorists that those who will be caught beating the red light will be fined AED 1,000 and will be given traffic points.

Their vehicles will also be impounded for 30 days, and the release of their impounded vehicle may cost up to AED 50,000.

Authorities will also suspend the driver’s license for six months.

