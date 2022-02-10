JUST IN: Returning tickets no longer required for balikbayans, foreign spouses

The Inter-Agency Task Force has announced that former Filipino citizens with balikbayan privilege as well as foreign spouses and their children no longer need to present returning tickets for tourism purposes and when entering the country.

Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles made the announcement during a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday.

Foreign travelers who are not part of the exemption must present valid return trip tickets or to their next port of destination upon entry to the Philippines.

The government has opened its borders for foreign tourists on February 10 as it attempts to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malacanang also announced that the IATF is allowing the stay of foreigners beyond 30 days upon arrival.

“Ibig sabihin, yung citizens coming from the 157 countries under EO408 series of 1960 as amended, who intend to stay beyond 30 days for purposes other than tourism or leisure, may enter the Philippines through an entry exemption document issued under existing IATF rules and regulations,” he said.

Travelers must be fully vaccinated except for children under 12 years old who are traveling with fully vaccinated parents.

They should also present negative RT-PCR test results and proof of vaccination.