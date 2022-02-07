Two jailed in Dubai for selling fake currency on social media

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two African fraudsters to a one-year jail term, followed by deportation for selling fake currency on social media.

Both accused individuals lured an Arab man after publishing an advertisement on Instagram stating that they were currency dealers and were willing to exchange dollars at an attractive price and the victim contacted them and gave AED 75,000 for $30,000, which is a much lower trading price in the official market.

RELATED STORY: Dubai cops smash European fake currency ring

The victim later discovered the currency notes were fake and during the investigation told the Public Prosecution that he was browsing through Instagram and saw a picture of dollars with information regarding buying and selling currency.

The plaintiff contacted the original poster and asked if he was selling dollars within the UAE and the Arab was told that the advertiser resides abroad, but he has friends in the UAE to do the deal. The man sent him two mobile numbers for one of his contacts and he communicated with the contact via WhatsApp, and they agreed to meet in Deira, where the exchange took place.