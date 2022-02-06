Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte denies plans to replace Bongbong Marcos

Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has denied speculations that she is set to replace her running mate Bongbong Marcos when the latter was disqualified from his post.

The son of the late dictator is facing disqualification charges at the COMELEC over his previous conviction.

“There is no discussion between me and presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos about the disqualification charges against him,” Sara said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte’s idea of mandatory military service for Filipinos draws mixed reaction

“Personally, I find talks about me ‘possibly replacing‘ a President Bongbong Marcos exceptionally unpleasant as — in reality — both of us are yet to win the elections. It is putting the cart before the horse,” she added.

The presidential daughter said that she is not looking at the scenario wherein she will replace Marcos when both of them win the elections.

“I am not entertaining the thoughts of a possible replacement as I also do not look forward to a scenario of a disqualified BBM — before or after the elections,” she said.

READ ON: Marcos camp endorses Sara Duterte as VP

The Davao mayor also insists that the charges against Marcos have no legal basis.

“I maintain that the disqualification cases filed against BBM have no basis at all — orchestrated by anti-Marcos forces desperate to regain control of our country, never mind if they sow divisiveness among our people, never mind if they undermine our freedom, never mind if they make a mockery of our laws,” she continued.

