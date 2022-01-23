Sara Duterte’s idea of mandatory military service for Filipinos draws mixed reaction

Sara Duterte’s idea of mandatory military service has drawn a mixed reaction among Filipinos.

The Davao City mayor pushed for mandatory military service for Filipinos if ever she wins the vice-presidential race this May.

The service will be required of both male and female citizens who have reached the age of 18 as she suggested.

“Everyone, once you turn 18, once you reach 18 years old, you will be given a subsidy.”

She clarified that it’s not similar to ROTC [Reserve Officers’ Training Corps] training which is only a short-term subject requirement for students. “You will be asked to serve our country under our Armed Forces of the Philippines,” she said.

She added that the Office of the Vice President will urge the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Philippines to pass the legislation.

The internet subsequently exploded with mixed reactions with people calling it the vice-presidential aspirant’s supposed “misplaced priorities”.

“Ang daming problema ng edukasyon sa Pilipinas tapos lalapagan ka ng mandatory military service?” asked Jowana Bueser reacting to the ABS-CBN news link on Twitter. “Uma-appeal na naman tayo sa mga botanteng boomer na walang pakialam sa tunay na pangangailangan ng mga kabataan?”

“Good quality education, free/subsidized tuition fees and good school facilities,” read one Tweet.

“People should decide if they want to go to school or military,” another tweeted.

“Our kids have already suffered enough with no classes for 2 years.”

Christine Joy Cari, a commissioner of the National Youth Commission (NYC). Cari, who’s from typhoon-stricken Leyte, said the plan will help shape young people into useful and responsive citizens.

There were humorous reactions, too, and they ranged from Tweets to memes.