Quiboloy likens self as ‘modern Joseph’ following inclusion in FBI most wanted list

Embattled church leader Apollo Quiboloy called himself a ‘modern day Joseph’ from the biblical character, after the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him under its ‘Most Wanted List’ due to alleged crimes of labor and sex trafficking, among other charges.

In his online sermon, Quiboloy stated that his tribulations of today are similar to what Joseph experienced during his time.

“Tignan nyo ang dinaanan niyang tribulations. Iyan si Joseph. Ay mayroong modern Joseph ngayon. Bago matupad ang ipinangako ng ama sa akin, ang lahat ng ito ay dadaanan ng anak,” said Quiboloy.

RELATED STORY: FBI includes Quiboloy on ‘Most Wanted List’

The pastor, who calls himself the “Appointed Son of God”, then went on to liken himself to Moses as well.

“Anong pinagdaanan ni Moses? Hinabol siya ng taga Ehipto, pati army hinabol siya. Hindi niya alam ang gagawin. Pero pag nasa kamay ng Dyos ang isang tao. Do not underestimate, because miracles and miracles will take place. Ayaw kong mangyari yan sa humahabol sa akin. Satanas, bumagsak niya. Habol kasi siya ng habol eh… Makikilala ba si PACQ (Pastor Quiboloy) kung walang tribulations?,” said Quiboloy.

Earlier, the FBI released Quiboloy’s mugshot in its ‘Most Wanted List’ stating that the church leader faces allegations of “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

READ ON: Manila yet to receive request from US to extradite Quiboloy

“Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of a Philippines-based church, is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders,” read the statement from FBI.

Apart from Quiboloy, two other members of his church also face charges.

