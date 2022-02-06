Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed for blackmailing ex-girlfriend by sharing sensitive photos on social media

A Dubai Court has sentenced a man to one year in jail for blackmailing ex-girlfriend by posting her intimate photos on social media.

The 34-year-old Asian was sentenced to two years in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing his ex-girlfriend’s phone and publishing intimate private photos of them on her Facebook account and had also forwarded them to her husband and brother on WhatsApp.

In July 2021 a woman filed a police report about her phone getting stolen and that she was being blackmailed by ex-boyfriend to continue their relationship.

The victim revealed that she was coerced to continue the relationship with the accused even after her marriage, despite her refusal.

He threatened to post their private pictures online, and forwarded them to her family and husband after she requested the accused to not contact her.

The woman’s husband stated that he was surprised by the messages he received from his wife’s phone (while she was with him), and it was on inquiring about the matter he learned that her phone had been stolen and that she was being blackmailed following which he informed the police.

The accused confessed to forwarding the pictures and messages to the woman’s relatives on WhatsApp, as well as posting them on Facebook following which the Court convicted him, sentencing him to two years in jail followed by deportation after serving his sentence.

