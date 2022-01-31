Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in UAE for breaking into ex-wife’s home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A UAE court has sentenced a man to one month in jail for breaking into his ex-wife’s home. The man said he wanted to reconcile with her and see his daughter.

The court in the Eastern region sentenced the Gulf national to one month in prison for breaking into the home of his divorced wife and the man committed the act to see his daughter and reach an understanding with his ex-wife.

Police said a report had been filed by a woman stating that her ex-husband had entered her house without her permission and when he was caught, he confessed before the police and the prosecution that he had broken into the house of his ex-wife’s family in order to reconcile with her.

He claimed to have tried all ways and modes of communication to make contact with her — after the court’s divorce ruling — as she had changed her phone numbers and the man added that his former wife denied him any updates on his daughter.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

