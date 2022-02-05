Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Coast Guard woos Muslim girls by allowing hijab in uniform

Staff Report6 hours ago

Photo from Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard will allow the wearing of hijab in a bid to attract Muslim girls to join the service.

The Coast Guard announced that it had approved a new dress policy allowing the use of headscarves in uniform as

Muslims make up about 6 percent of the country’s 110 million citizens.

The PCG currently has 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women and

it said in a statement, ” The Philippine Coast Guard has approved the inclusion of hijab in the uniform of female Muslim Coast Guard personnel.”

The policy has been effective since last week.

“The Muslim community in the PCG conveyed their sincere gratitude. Members of the said community hope that the inclusion of hijab in the official PCG uniform will encourage more Muslim women to join the Coast Guard workforce,” ” it said.

The service’s imam, Capt. Alicman S. Borowa, had proposed the inclusion of the hijab in the force’s uniform last year, arguing it would help foster inclusivity and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has welcomed the development.

