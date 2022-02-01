Woman arrested for assaulting two police officers in Fujairah

Fujairah Appeal Court has placed a woman under house arrest for assaulting two police officers.

The 32-year-old Gulf national has been kept under house arrest by the Fujairah Appeal Court for assaulting two women police officers on duty and also fined with AED 5,000.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest man due to obscene behavior in Dubai’s JBR area

Earlier the Public Prosecution had referred the accused to the Fujairah Court that had convicted her of beating two police women as they performed their duties and she had also insulted and dishonoured them.

The Fujairah Criminal Court issued a verdict of, ‘Putting the accused under electronic police monitoring system – to stay home for one year and monitor her movement via an electronic bracelet.”

READ ON: Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman, child arrested in Sharjah

The Fujairah Appeal Court reduced the house arrest sentence to a period of six months and imposed a fine of AED 5,000.

“She has been convicted on charges of assaulting security personnel by beating them, resisting them with violence and force, and insulting them,” the court said.