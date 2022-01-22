Police arrest man due to obscene behavior in Dubai’s JBR area

Dubai Police have arrested a man found roaming around naked in JBR area in a social media footage.

In a statement posted on Dubai Media Office’s Twitter account, it said the arrest came shortly after footage on social media showed a man roaming naked around the streets in the JBR area before attacking a delivery driver and a security guard.

Police said investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders, emphasizing public nudity is punishable by law in the UAE.

Under Article 358 of the UAE’s Penal Code, anyone who commits a lewd act of public nudity in violation of public decency can earn the offender a jail term of at least six months.