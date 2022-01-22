Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Police arrest man due to obscene behavior in Dubai’s JBR area

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago

Dubai Police have arrested a man found roaming around naked in JBR area in a social media footage.

In a statement posted on Dubai Media Office’s Twitter account, it said the arrest came shortly after footage on social media showed a man roaming naked around the streets in the JBR area before attacking a delivery driver and a security guard.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 100,000 fine, one year jail for repeated acts of public indecency in UAE

Police said investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders, emphasizing public nudity is punishable by law in the UAE.

Under Article 358 of the UAE’s Penal Code, anyone who commits a lewd act of public nudity in violation of public decency can earn the offender a jail term of at least six months.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW Repat August 20 2021 from Dubai

PH eases COVID-19 entry norms into country for returning Filipinos

2 mins ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

COVID-19 vaccine hesistancy declines to 8 per cent among Filipinos – SWS

20 mins ago
Non Fungible Token NFT

Three out of 10 NFT owners live in PH; 23% are from UAE – survey

49 mins ago
Dubai Police euro 33600 Siegfried Tellbach

Dubai Police returns AED 140,000 lost by passenger at Dubai International Airport

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button