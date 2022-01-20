Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman, child arrested in Sharjah

A driver involved in the death of a mother-daughter duo in a road mishap in Sharjah has been arrested.

The driver was arrested 14 minutes after the deadly accident last January 18 at 11pm.

The 35-year-old pregnant mother and her 10-year-old daughter died, while the father and three other children suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Sharjah Police said that the driver fled the scene after the collision at a traffic intersection on Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street.

Police immediately tracked down and arrested the driver. He was later referred to public prosecution.

The driver was believed to be speeding, which led to the fatal crash.

Police officials called on motorists to always adhere to traffic rules, and abide by the speed limits.