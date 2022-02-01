Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK Courts start digital service for settlement of family disputes

Ras Al Khaimah has officially launched a digital service for the settlement of family disputes.

The new service aims to simplify the process for customers, speed up submitting applications to the Family Tolerance Department.

RELATED STORY: Man lands in Ras Al Khaimah court over "eavesdropping" charges

The ‘Electronic Registration of Family Cases’, will help facilitate services for clients.

Judge Aref Al Zaabi, President of the Family Court, said customers could apply for the service, whether they subscribe to electronic services or not and can avail of the services through easy, flexible and quick procedures by logging in with the digital identity, and then to the Ras Al Khaimah government website, or direct access to the service Via the verification code that reaches the phone of the service requester.

READ ON: UAE court orders woman to pay AED 5,400 fine for spying on her husband's phone

He said that this service allows customers to submit requests, follow up on the situation, inquire about them and about the postponed sessions.

People can see the dates of the upcoming sessions, as it will contribute to dispensing with paper transactions and shorten the time for service completion and submission in minutes.

